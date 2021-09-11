ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — On a day already filled with emotion, a concert in Arlington gave folks one more reason to feel them all.

“I remember exactly where I was at, the day it happened,” said concert-goer Everett Vassar. “Even after almost 20 years, it still feels almost the same.”

It’s the first time the Levitt Pavilion in Arlington has hosted the Stars, Stripes and Remembrance 9/11 Concert.

The event is meant to honor the lives lost 20 years ago on Sept. 11.

Multiple artists took to the stage including Deana Carter with her well known hit “Strawberry Wine” followed by the show’s headliner, Lee Greenwood, with “God Bless the USA.”

Lee Greenwood spoke exclusively to CBS 11 prior to his performance.

“We relive this, for those who do remember, so we don’t ever forget the sacrifices of those who fell and the families who had to go through it,” Greenwood said. “People can use my song as a way to not just remember, but re-energize and re-imagine America, the greatest country on earth. If I can’t do that, I am missing the point.”

The concert also included a tribute to North Texas’s first responders.

Executive Director of the Levitt Pavilion, Letatia Teykl, said just seeing people come together made the entire event worthwhile.

“Music connects people, and what a day to remember and also to honor the veterans and those first responders and military,” Teykl said.