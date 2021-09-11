Special CoverageRemembering 9/11 - 20 Years Later | CBSN DFW
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A shooting suspect and a victim have died following a shootout outside a Dallas apartment complex early Saturday morning, police said.

At approximately 3:10 a.m. Sept. 11, police say a 22-year-old man and woman were sitting in a vehicle at the apartment complex located at 2427 Bahama Dr., when the suspect — who has not been identified — drove up “causing a disturbance.”

Police say the suspect produced a gun and shot the woman and that’s when the male victim exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

The male victim was also shot by the suspect and has since been transported to a nearby hospital where he remains in serious condition, police said.

Both the suspect and female victim died from their injuries.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

