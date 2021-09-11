REMEMBERING 9/11 (CBSDFW.COM) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) commemorated the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks Saturday with an outdoor ceremony at the agency’s headquarters.

Current and former agency officials attended the event to hear remarks by former Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Michael P. Jackson, who was the Deputy Secretary of Transportation on that fatal day.

Video messages were provided by former President George W. Bush, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

TSA was established by the Aviation and Transportation Security Act, passed by the 107th Congress and signed into law by President Bush on Nov. 19, 2001, with the mission “to protect the nation’s transportation systems to ensure the freedom of movement for people and commerce.”

TSA Administrator David Pekoske gave remarks commemorating the anniversary.