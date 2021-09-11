REMEMBERING 9/11 (CBSDFW.COM) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) commemorated the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks Saturday with an outdoor ceremony at the agency’s headquarters.
Current and former agency officials attended the event to hear remarks by former Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Michael P. Jackson, who was the Deputy Secretary of Transportation on that fatal day.READ MORE: 'We Were Proud Of Our Wounded Nation': Former President George W. Bush Makes Remarks On 20th Anniversary Of 9/11
Video messages were provided by former President George W. Bush, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
TSA was established by the Aviation and Transportation Security Act, passed by the 107th Congress and signed into law by President Bush on Nov. 19, 2001, with the mission “to protect the nation’s transportation systems to ensure the freedom of movement for people and commerce.”READ MORE: Gov. Abbott Issues Proclamation Marking 20th Anniversary Of 9/11
TSA Administrator David Pekoske gave remarks commemorating the anniversary.
“In the immediate aftermath of 9/11, our country came together in a spirit of unity and common dedication to protect the freedoms we hold dear. In the same spirit, we are here now united in memory and together in mission.MORE NEWS: North Texans Gather In Grapevine To Pay Respects To Those Killed On Sept. 11
We remember the victims and the survivors and their stories. They remind us why we work tirelessly every day and they are the reason we come together annually on this day to reflect on our mission and recommit ourselves to preventing a terrorist attack on America’s transportation systems.”