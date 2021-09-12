GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – The Grand Prairie Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred Saturday night on the service road of Interstate 30 near Beltline Road.
At 8:15 p.m., the driver of a passenger car was traveling east on IH-30 Service Road when he struck a stranded SUV in the lane of traffic with no lights on. The driver of the SUV, a 58 year old male, was outside of the vehicle when he was hit. He died at the scene.
The identity of the deceased will be released by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.
This crash remains under investigation.