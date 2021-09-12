CEDAR HILL (CBSDFW.COM) – Cedar Hill Police have arrested the stepfather of a 34-year-old woman found dead in a home early Sunday morning September 12.
Police said they got a 911 call around 2 a.m. from a woman saying she needed help at a house on Fieldstone Drive.READ MORE: Former President George W. Bush Recounts How A Grieving Nation Came Together & A Memorable Moment At Ground Zero
When officers arrived, they tried to get someone to open the front door, but no one answered. As they checked around the house, they began to hear noises coming from inside.
Officers forced their way in and found 60-year-old John Clark laying on the floor near the back door. He was not hurt.
But cops soon found Clark’s stepdaughter dead in the master bedroom.READ MORE: Lee Greenwood Headlines Arlington's Levitt Pavilion For 9/11 Concert
After investigation, Clark was arrested and charged with murder.
The dead woman has been identified as Nadia Kay Yasin.
Police have not said how the woman died or what led up to the violence.
MORE NEWS: Aggravated Robbery Suspects Caught After County-Wide Manhunt