EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Brownsville Police Department officers found a six-year-old migrant child from El Salvador abandoned at Walmart.
Brownsville Border Patrol Station agents responded and determined the child he was in good physical health. He was transported to a Border Patrol facility where he provided the agents contact information for an aunt in Houston. Authorities are investigating the incident. As of the end of July, Rio Grande Valley agents have encountered more than 56,000 unaccompanied juvenile migrants this fiscal year.
Agents also arrested 34 individuals last week in multiple unrelated smuggling incidents. Twenty of the 34 illegal migrants were from Central America and Mexico and found at a home in Mission.
The next day, RGV agents again, received information of a home in Weslaco harboring illegal migrants. They responded to the location with Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office deputies and encountered 10 migrants. The agents and deputies also discovered a small amount of marijuana and a handgun. Agents arrested a United States citizen at the residence for his role in harboring the migrants. The marijuana and handgun were seized. Agents transported all individuals to the Weslaco Border Patrol Station for processing.
The night after, RGV agents attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a white Chevrolet Silverado north of Edinburg. The vehicle failed to yield and fled. The truck pulled over momentarily allowing several subjects to jump out and abscond into the brush nearby. The driver was arrested without incident shortly after coming to a stop. Agents arrested two migrants from Mexico near the bailout.