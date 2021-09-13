DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD announced Monday, Sept. 13, it is now offering a $50 incentive to students ages 12 and older to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“With the safety and well-being of staff and students in mind, Dallas ISD is offering a one-time $50 vaccination incentive,” DISD said in a news release. “The incentive will be distributed in the form of a gift card that can be used as cash.”

To receive the one-time vaccination incentive parents/guardians can provide proof of vaccination for each of their eligible students by following three steps:

1. CLICK HERE for the form. 2. Access the vaccination incentive form with the student ID number and date of birth and fill it out. Make sure you have access to the email address on the form. 3. Take a picture of your vaccination document (vaccination card, IMMTrac2 print out or written confirmation from a medical provider) and upload it.

Once parents submit the completed form, they will receive a confirmation email indicating that their form has been received and will be contacted with information about picking up the gift cards through that same email.

The student’s vaccination status will be used to process the vaccination incentive gift cards and to facilitate contact tracing and quarantine when required.

The last day to submit proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 and get their incentive gift card is Monday, Nov. 15.