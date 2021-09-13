DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police were called out to a shooting in the 10800 block of Dennis Road on Sunday.
When officers arrived they found a man, whose name has not been released, had been shot. The victim was taken to an area hospital and at last check was stable.READ MORE: Fort Worth ISD Mask Mandate Now In Effect On All Campuses
Once on the scene investigators learned an unidentified Latin male suspect with multiple tattoos, wearing black pants, no shirt, and white tennis shoes shot the victim after a disagreement.READ MORE: 6-Year-Old Migrant From El Salvador Abandoned At Walmart Near Southern Border
The suspect sped away from the scene in a white 4-door Nissan Altima with another person who is a person of interest. That person was wearing gray pants, gray and white striped shirt and black tennis shoes.MORE NEWS: Federal Relief Fund Giving Aircraft Companies $482 Million To Weather Pandemic Losses
Anyone with information about the shooting or knows the identity of the gunman or person of interest is asked to contact Detective Claudia Zuniga at 214-671-3584 or send an email referencing case number 165658-2021.