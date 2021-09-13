NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
UPDATE: Around 3:45 p.m. Monday, Trophy Club Police said Nathan Covarrubias had been found and is safe.

TROPHY CLUB, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas DPS issued an “Endangered Missing Alert” for Nathan Alexander Covarrubias, 15, out of Trophy Club on Monday, Sept. 13.

He was last seen in the 2700 block of Bobcat Blvd. shortly before 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Covarrubias is said to have intellectual disabilities.

Trophy Club Police are looking for him near Byron Nelson High School.

They said Covarrubias left campus and may have wandered into the woods.

Covarrubias is described as white with brown hair and brown eyes, stand 5′ 10″ and weighs 120 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a red jacket, black shirt, black pants and brown Fila hiking boots.

