UPDATE: Around 3:45 p.m. Monday, Trophy Club Police said Nathan Covarrubias had been found and is safe.

TROPHY CLUB, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas DPS issued an “Endangered Missing Alert” for Nathan Alexander Covarrubias, 15, out of Trophy Club on Monday, Sept. 13.

He was last seen in the 2700 block of Bobcat Blvd. shortly before 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Covarrubias is said to have intellectual disabilities.

Trophy Club Police are looking for him near Byron Nelson High School.

They said Covarrubias left campus and may have wandered into the woods.

ACTIVE ENDANGERED MISSING ALERT for Nathan Alexander Covarrubias from Trophy Club, TX, on 09/13/2021. pic.twitter.com/JRPBlgfoeU — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) September 13, 2021

Covarrubias is described as white with brown hair and brown eyes, stand 5′ 10″ and weighs 120 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a red jacket, black shirt, black pants and brown Fila hiking boots.