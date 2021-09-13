KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify an animal cruelty suspect who allegedly shot a pitbull, leaving it to die on July 20.
It happened in the 5200 block of Bill Clements Ranch Blvd. Arriving deputies found the gray and white dog laying on its side bleeding. Someone had shot the pit bull in the shoulder. It was later euthanized at a veterinarian hospital due to its injuries. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to call 972.932.9767 or email ACO@Kaufmanso.com.