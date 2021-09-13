FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A section of US Highway 287 in Fort Worth was closed for a time after an 18-wheeler fell off of an overpass Monday morning.
The tractor-trailer crashed to the ground onto Bonds Ranch Road after going over the side of the highway around 3:30 a.m.
Fort Worth police closed both the north and southbound lanes of 287 as they worked to clear the crash.
Northbound and Southbound sides of NW Highway 287 at Bonds Ranch Road are closed. pic.twitter.com/GzzBhEtOPe
While officials say the semi and trailer were completely destroyed, the driver somehow managed to get out safely.
All lanes of the highway were reopened before 7:30 a.m.