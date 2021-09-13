NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A section of US Highway 287 in Fort Worth was closed for a time after an 18-wheeler fell off of an overpass Monday morning.

The tractor-trailer crashed to the ground onto Bonds Ranch Road after going over the side of the highway around 3:30 a.m.

Fort Worth police closed both the north and southbound lanes of 287 as they worked to clear the crash.

While officials say the semi and trailer were completely destroyed, the driver somehow managed to get out safely.

All lanes of the highway were reopened before 7:30 a.m.

