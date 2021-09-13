Tropical Storm Nicholas Bears Down On Texas, Threatens Gulf CoastNicholas remains a tropical storm about 200 miles south of Port O’Connor, Texas. The storm looks to push north with a landfall later tonight along the middle of the Texas Coast.

Tropical Storm Nicholas Taking Aim At TexasTropical Storm Nicholas strengthened as it headed for the Gulf Coast on Sunday, threatening heavy rain and floods in coastal areas of Texas, Mexico and Louisiana.

FEMA Searching For Hurricane Ida Evacuees In Dallas So They Can Register For HelpFEMA workers are are trying to reach Hurricane Ida evacuees from Louisiana, some of whom may have rented hotel rooms or are in other locations in the Dallas area.