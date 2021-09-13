AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott held a briefing on Sept. 13 at the Alternate State Operations Center in Austin where he provided an update on the state’s response to Tropical Storm Nicholas. This storm is expected to bring significant rainfall and flooding to the entire Gulf Coast as it moves slowly across the state.

“Texans throughout the Gulf Coast should prepare now for the impact of Tropical Storm Nicholas, which is expected to bring severe rain and flooding to these communities,” said Governor Abbott. “The State of Texas is working closely with officials on the ground to provide the resources and support needed to keep our communities safe, but it is up to all Texans in the path of this storm to take precautions, heed the guidance of officials, and remain vigilant as this severe weather moves through Texas.”

Abbott also issued a state disaster declaration in response to Tropical Storm Nicholas for 17 counties. Counties included in the state disaster declaration are Aransas, Brazoria, Calhoun, Chambers, Galveston, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Matagorda, Montgomery, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Refugio, San Patricio, and Victoria. The State will add additional counties as needs are identified.

On Sept. 12, the governor ordered the Texas State Operations Center to increase its readiness to Level II (Escalated Response) beginning this morning at 9 a.m. central. On Saturday, Abbott readied resources to assist local communities impacted by this storm. The following resources are activated:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force One): 6 Swift Water Rescue Boat Squads and 8 Overhead Packages.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Warden Boat Teams.

Texas Military Department: 5 Ground Transportation Platoons With High Profile Vehicles.

Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force (EMTF) Severe Weather Packages.

The following actions and resources have been rostered for potential activation if needed: