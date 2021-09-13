Tropical Storm Nicholas Winds Could Approach Hurricane Strength Before Landfall On Texas Coast; Deadly Storm Surge Possible Say ForecastersThe center of tropical storm Nicholas was forecast to make landfall along the central Texas coast later tonight and winds could be near hurricane strength. That according to the National Weather Service.

