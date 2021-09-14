CINCINNATI, Ohio (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Kroger grocery stores are teaming up with Instacart on a new delivery service that can get items to customers in as little as 30 minutes.
The announcement comes at a time when many people are having groceries delivered for convenience and want their items to arrive quickly.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: When Will Your September Payment Arrive?
Kroger Co. said the service, called Kroger Delivery Now, will offer 25,000 items and reach up to 50 million homes. The company, which has more than 2,700 stores, will offer the service for its namesake stores.
Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen said in a statement that the grocery chain had more than $10 billion in online sales last year and anticipates doubling its online sales and profitability rate by the end of 2023, with the delivery service helping to achieve that goal.READ MORE: $2 Million Worth Of Narcotics Seized, 25 Fugitives Arrested At Texas-Mexico Border Last Week
Kroger and Instacart first partnered in 2017, with two-hour grocery delivery and now 30-minute delivery nationwide. Two years ago they added alcohol delivery to their services.
Kroger operates more than 175 stores in Texas and more than 2,600 other stores in 34 states and the District of Columbia.MORE NEWS: Amazon Looking To Hire 11K+ Workers In DFW, With An Average $18+ Per Hour Salary
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)