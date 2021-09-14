Flooding In Texas, Louisiana After Nicolas Makes Landfall As Category 1 HurricaneTropical Storm Nicholas slowed to a crawl over Harris County Tuesday after making landfall earlier along the Texas Coast as a hurricane, knocking out power and dumping more than a foot of rain.

Texas Deploys Swift-Water Boats, Helicopters To Help With Potential Tropical Storm Nicholas RescuesNicholas made landfall on the eastern part of the Matagorda Peninsula and was soon downgraded to a tropical storm. It was about 15 miles south-southwest of Houston as of 7 a.m.

Nicholas Strengthened To Category 1 Hurricane Before Making Landfall Along Texas CoastHurricane Nicholas, now a tropical storm, made landfall along the Texas coast after midnight on Tuesday, bringing the threat of up to 20 inches of rainfall to parts of the Gulf Coast.