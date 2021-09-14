TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed nine more lawsuits against the following ISDs for defying Exec. Order 38: La Vega, McGregor, Midway, Waco, Diboll, Lufkin, Longview, Paris and Honey Grove.
In a statement, Paxton said he’s: “committed to protecting the rights and freedoms of all Texans. Executive Order GA-38 prohibits governmental entities and officials from mandating face coverings or vaccines. This order has the force and effect of state law and supersedes local rules and regulations.”
