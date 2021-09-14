Texas Deploys Swift-Water Boats, Helicopters To Help With Potential Tropical Storm Nicholas RescuesNicholas made landfall on the eastern part of the Matagorda Peninsula and was soon downgraded to a tropical storm. It was about 15 miles south-southwest of Houston as of 7 a.m.

Nicholas Strengthened To Category 1 Hurricane Before Making Landfall Along Texas CoastHurricane Nicholas, now a tropical storm, made landfall along the Texas coast after midnight on Tuesday, bringing the threat of up to 20 inches of rainfall to parts of the Gulf Coast.

Nicholas Now A Hurricane As It Approaches TexasIt could bring up to 20 inches of rain to parts of the Gulf Coast, including the same area hit by Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and storm-battered Louisiana.