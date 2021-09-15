CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) — Good news for folks who may be a little forgetful in Carrollton. The City Council has unanimously passed a resolution to zero out all outstanding public library overdue fees and restore services to all affected library accounts.
“The American Library Association has maintained for several years that the essential mission of a publicly-funded library is to provide free, equal, and equitable access to information in all its forms,” said Carrollton Public Library Director Jonathan Scheu .READ MORE: Portland Walks Back Plan To Boycott Texas Over Abortion Law
Effective September 15, all unpaid overdue fines will be waived and affected accounts reinstated.
Moving forward, materials that are past due will not accrue overdue fees, but the account will be frozen until the materials are returned. Materials that are 25 days past due will be charged the full replacement cost of the material unless returned in good condition. Once 90 days have passed, the lost/damaged charges are considered final.READ MORE: 80-Year-Old Kaufman County Woman Arrested For Allegedly Shooting, Killing Her Daughter
Existing overdue fees will be waived from patron accounts but patrons are still responsible for the lost/damage charges. The Carrollton library is restoring access to patrons whose accounts have been frozen due to overdue fees but is not removing the personal responsibility of the materials borrowed.
“Just bring the materials back,” Scheu encouraged.MORE NEWS: Iranian National In Texas Heading To Prison For Illegally Exporting Military Equipment
The Carrollton Library offers online resources and services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.