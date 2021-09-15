FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – DFW area food banks are starting to become concerned with the rising prices of food, mainly protein products.

U.S. Government data shows beef is up 14 percent, pork is up 12 percent and poultry is up 6.6 percent in costs compared to December of 2020.

The spike in prices means food banks may have a tougher time meeting the need of families still struggling during the ongoing pandemic.

Julie Butner is the President and CEO of the Tarrant Area Food Bank.

She said, “Supply chain is already seeing this price hike among protein items. Those products are going to cost us more money and they ae going to be harder to come by and that concerns us.”

Butner says currently the TAFB is well stocked, but if price hikes continue they may see a ripple effect toward the later part of October and closer to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Over on the opposite side of the Metroplex administrators with the North Texas Food Bank say they have the same worries.

Dr. Valerie Hawthorne, Director of Government Relations for the NTFB said, “Anytime you see the cost of food rising it is worrisome for a food bank, but the good news is we have great retail partners that can help us with that situation and the other silver lining is that produce costs have stayed pretty stable.”

Just last month the TAFB provided nearly 4 million meals, the NTFB says they provided close to 9 million meals throughout 13 counties.

Butner said while the increased price of food will be challenge they will find ways to continue to offer the meals.

She adds the need for their service has not decreased and many families depend on their services.

Butner said, “We have to maintain this level of service for the people who need it.”

Both food banks depend heavily on donations and community partners.

They say if you would like to help them, or volunteer with their efforts just give them a call.

Tarrant Area Food Bank : 817-857-7101

North Texas Food Bank: 214-330-1396