DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Routine cancer screenings plummeted during the height of the pandemic and still haven’t returned to pre-COVID levels, causing physicians to sound the alarm about missed appointments.

“Every time you skip a year, you give breast cancer a chance to grow,” said Dr. Chirag Parghi, the chief medical officer at Solis Mammography.

In a new survey from the Prevent Cancer Foundation, 90 percent of women engaged in activities like visiting friends, going out to eat and shopping since restrictions were lifted, but only 48 percent have made their annual doctor visit.

“It’s easy for that to slip down the priority list, and the challenge with something like that, is when it slips, you don’t feel any problem at the moment, but it can sneak up on you,” Dr. Parghi said. “Breast cancer doesn’t quarantine.”

Early detection of cancer is key, and why screenings are so critical.

“I’ve got a lot of patients who were really two years past when they were due just based on the timing of things, and that really concerns physicians,” said Dr. Beth Kassanoff-Piper, President of the Dallas County Medical Society.

Doctors are urging people to get their routine check-ups and annual cancer screenings back on the books as soon as possible.

“We know that there are many, many patients out there right now with undiagnosed breast cancer, cervical cancers, and also colon, prostate, lung, other types of cancers we do screening for,” said Dr. Scott Fleischauer, an oncologist at Texas Health Arlington Memorial. “People are dying from COVID still, but there are a lot more people dying from other medical conditions. If we ignore those medical conditions, then we’re going to see even more unnecessary deaths.”

In the Prevent Cancer Foundation survey, 31 person of the women who did not schedule a breast or cervical screening say they were worried about being exposed to the coronavirus.

“I want to reassure people that it is absolutely safe to go into medical facilities,” Dr. Beth Kassanoff-Piper said. “Doctors’ offices are being very cautious about how they’re screening people for COVID, masks are certainly required.”

Screening recommendations from the American Cancer Society: