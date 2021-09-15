ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The City of Arlington said Wednesday, September 15 that it will conduct targeted ground spraying after confirming three positive West Nile Virus mosquito samples in the city.

“Contractors will conduct two consecutive nights of targeted ground spraying between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15 and Thursday, Sept. 16, weather permitting,” city officials said in a release. “This targeted ground spraying schedule is intended to reduce the known virus-infected adult mosquito population as quickly as possible.”

The samples were found in these areas:

South Cooper Street and West Lovers Lane

East Mayfield Road and New York Avenue

Eden Road and West Lynn Creek Drive

The city said spraying will focus on the locations where the samples were discovered — following recommendations of the City of Arlington Health Authority, Tarrant County Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The City of Arlington’s contractor will use an ultra-low volume application of a water-based permethrin product in specific areas where deploying larvicide and other measures have not proven effective,” said officials. “The City has conducted routine trapping and deployed larvicide in strategic locations throughout Arlington since the beginning of mosquito season. Crews have also surveyed low-lying areas for standing water, which are potential mosquito breeding grounds.”

The city reinforced citizens taking the following precautions:

Dress in long sleeves and pants when you’re outside. For extra protection, you may want to spray thin clothing with repellent.

in long sleeves and pants when you’re outside. For extra protection, you may want to spray thin clothing with repellent. DEET is an ingredient to look for in your insect repellent. Follow label instructions, and always wear repellent when outdoors.

is an ingredient to look for in your insect repellent. Follow label instructions, and always wear repellent when outdoors. Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood where mosquitoes can breed (This includes old tires, flowerpots, clogged rain gutters, etc. Mosquitoes may develop in any water stagnant for more than three or four days. For shallow standing water that cannot be eliminated, check regularly for the presence of mosquito larvae and if seen, apply a biological larvicide often referred to as “mosquito dunks,” available at local hardware stores).

Arlington officials said they don’t expect spraying to be risky to animals or the environment but do address those concerned about exposure.

“No specific risks to animals or the environment are expected, and no special precautions are required. People who are concerned about exposure to a pesticide, such as those with chemical sensitivity or breathing conditions such as asthma can reduce their potential for exposure by staying indoors during the application period (typically nighttime). Once the pesticide product dissipates, it breaks down in the environment and produces little residual effect.”

For more information about the targeted ground spraying, please call the City of Arlington’s Action Center at 817-459-6777.