FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD students, who were brothers, were killed in a crash in far Northwest Fort Worth Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 15, according to MedStar.
The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Bailey Boswell Road near Twin Mills Boulevard.
Police said small sedan collided head-on with a large pickup.
The two Boswell High School students who were in the sedan, were Isaiah Lopez, a senior, and Elijah Lopez, a freshman.
Boswell High School Principal Nika Davis said in a letter to parents, “Our school community is in shock with the loss of Isaiah and Elijah. As we all work to process this startling news, I want to assure you that our focus is on the emotional well-being of our school community. The loss of any life is a tragic situation, especially when the loss is a classmate or a peer.”
Crisis counselors will be offering support to the family, and they will be available on campus to provide the emotional support our students and colleagues will need in the coming days and weeks, Davis said.
MedStar said in addition to the two fatalities, three other people were hurt.
One had serious injuries.
The other two had minor injuries.
(Originally posted 9/15/2021)