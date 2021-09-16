ADDISON (CBSDFW.COM) — More than 50,000 people are expected to attend Addison Oktoberfest this weekend.

Families can spend four days in Addison Circle Park celebrating one of the most authentic Oktoberfest celebrations in the world.

“We know Munich is not going to have their festival this year so we are going to bring that rich history, heritage, and culture to you here,” beer sponsor Jason Baen said.

Guests are encouraged to dress for the occasion. There will be German food, folk music, dancing, and all of the German beer you can find.

Baen says there’s going to be more than 2,000 kegs. “There’s nothing better than celebrating with friends and family over a cold beer.”

This year’s festival is different than before because of the coronavirus. Tables are distanced, hand sanitizing stations are spaced throughout the park, and face coverings are strongly recommended for the unvaccinated.

“We have taken the sides off of our large 30,000 square foot party hall to make the entire event an outdoor event,” said Addison Public Communications Director Mary Rosenbleeth.

The food tents are also spread out and to prevent long lines, guests can do mobile ordering.

“We need everybody to be safe, and socially distance, and be responsible, so that we can gather together safely,” Rosenbleeth said.