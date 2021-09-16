DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — After posting on social media that he had contracted COVID-19 and was in an intensive care unit asking for prayers, former Dallas Maverick Cedric Ceballos now has good news to report.

Ceballos tweeted that he is officially out of ICU, but not out of the hospital. He said while he had recently taken his first steps it had been a struggle.

UPDATE TIME: ….. I am officially OUT of the ICU unit, but not out of the hospital. Walked on my own yesterday, struggled but got through it. Lungs not strong enough so still need assistance there…road will be tough and long but I am up for it…….▶️ pic.twitter.com/eIDOrPSEJ9 — Cedric Ceballos (@cedceballos) September 15, 2021

It was in late August when the former NBA star cancelled a public appearance and first announced he had contracted COVID-19.

By September Ceballos posted that the virus was ‘officially kicking’ his butt. In the post, that included a picture of him on a ventilator, he also took time to make amends to anyone he offended saying, “If I have done and anything to you in the past, allow me to publicly apologize.”

On September 13 the former NBA star said he was COVID free, but still unable to breathe freely and unable to ‘walk or function’ on his own.

On Wednesday he said his lungs were still not as strong as needed and that he would ‘need assistance there’. He closed the post saying that while he knows the road to recovery will be tough he’s up for it.

Ceballos played for the Mavericks from 1997 to 2000. He spent 11 seasons in the NBA with five teams. In addition to the Mavericks, Ceballos played for the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat.