DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Crews with Dallas Fire Rescue were called out to a 3-alarm apartment fire in the northeast part of the city just after midnight on September 16.
When firefighters arrived at the Wood Meadow Apartments, near the Dallas Athletic Club, they saw heavy fire coming through the roof of one of the 3-story units.
Crews immediately began an offensive attack and were able to cut the flames off by accessing a breezeway; a move they say 'significantly' limited damage.
A total of 24 units (one vacant) in the building are now uninhabitable due to water and smoke damage. Half of those units actually sustained fire damage.
Some two-dozen families have been forced from their homes and are now being assisted by the American Red Cross. One resident suffered non-life-threatening burn injuries while trying to escape the fire.
Investigators believe the fire started in a unit on the third-floor, but are still working to determine what sparked it.