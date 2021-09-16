FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is awarding millions of dollars to build systems to end childhood homelessness in dozens of local communities nationwide, including locations across Tarrant County.
HUD's Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program (YHDP) will support a wide range of housing programs including rapid rehousing, permanent supportive housing, transitional housing, and host homes.
As part of the effort the Fort Worth, Arlington/Tarrant County Continuum of Care will receive $4,083,355.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated nearly every crisis in our society, including the crisis of youth homelessness,” said Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “Our society is judged by how we treat the most vulnerable among us. We have a responsibility in our nation to care for all our children and with this funding.”
HUD officials say they continue to work closely with youth in the area to develop and improve the program. Decisions made are based on the recommendations provided directly from young people who have experienced homelessness. The department also partnered with youth with lived experience to assess the nearly 100 applications that were submitted for funding consideration.
YHDP recipients will use this to address youth homelessness that is specifically tailored to their needs, including funding for housing units, wrap-around services, and housing support. Over the next several months, selected communities will work with their youth advisory boards, child welfare agencies, and other community partners to create a comprehensive community plan to end youth homelessness.