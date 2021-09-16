GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A beloved Golden Retriever is back with his family after being stolen along with a vehicle on Wednesday, Sept. 15.
Grand Prairie police officers responded to a call about an unattended vehicle around 5:15 p.m. outside a business in the 2900 block of Arkansas Lane.
That’s where officers found a running vehicle with an unattended Golden Retriever inside.
During their investigation, officers discovered the vehicle and Golden Retriever had been stolen from a restaurant parking lot in Fort Worth.
Grand Prairie officers were able to locate the owner and arrange for her to be immediately reunited with her dog, Riggins, which was uninjured.
The reunion between the owner and her dog was captured on the owner’s Instagram page.
The investigation into the stolen vehicle is being handled by the Fort Worth Police Department.