PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano Police are mourning the loss of one of their long-time colleagues.
The department announced Friday, Sept. 17, the passing of Lieutenant Earnest Oldham.
Lt. Oldham died due to complications of COVID-19, the department said on its Facebook page.
Lt. Oldham began his career with the Plano Police Department on January 27, 1992.
Before going to work in Plano, Oldham was a police officer for the Garland Police Department from more than four years.
“Lieutenant Oldham leaves behind a wife, teenage twins (a son and daughter), and a host of other family and friends. He will be missed greatly,” Plano Police said on Facebook. “Lieutenant Oldham, thank you for your dedicated service to our community. May you Rest In Peace, sir.”