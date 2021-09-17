BRAZORIA COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 6-year-old boy from an area just south of Houston.
Police in Pearland believe Amari Baylor is in danger. The little boy was taken by an unknown woman — believed to be about 30 years old. At the time of the abduction the woman was wearing an orange shirt and was driving an gray-colored SUV with a triangle decal on the rear window.
Amari Daniel Baylor is a 6-year-old Black male. The little boy stands about 4’6″ and weighs 60 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white Adidas t-shirt, black Nike pants, and red Nike shoes.
Again, law enforcement officials believe Amari is in grave or immediate danger. Anyone with information about the abduction, or knows the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Pearland Police Department at 281-997-4350.