DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Damaris Navarrete and his twin sister, Hilda, were two of the first in line to get vaccinated at Fair Park Saturday morning.

The 15-years-olds go to school in Dallas County and say they wanted to get vaccinated to protect themselves.

And with their classmates constantly testing positive for COVID-19, the twins say they wanted to do their part to slow the spread.

“Kids aren’t that careful at school,” Hilda said. “Especially if it’s packed in there, you really have to stay careful.”

Last month, Dallas County health officials raised the COVID-19 threat level to red — the highest on the county’s scale — due to a surge in cases and hospitalizations.

Christian Grisales with Dallas County Health and Human Services is urging everyone to get the shot.

“Many people have gotten COVID, many people have died,” Grisales said. “Hospitalizations have continued to go up, and that’s what we don’t want to see. We want to save lives and the way to do that is by getting vaccinated.”

Fair Park served as one of North Texas’ first mega COVID-19 vaccination sites and has vaccinated more than 500,000 people.

But with the state fair opening next week, the clinic is closing. Officials urge those that have not gotten vaccinated to go to other locations to get the vaccine.