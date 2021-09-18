ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — DJ Peters’ pinch-hit single drove home the go-ahead run in the sixth inning and the Texas Rangers beat former teammate Lance Lynn and the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox 2-1.
Chicago’s magic number over Cleveland to clinch the division remained at five.READ MORE: Police: Dallas Officer Arrested, Charged With Driving While Intoxicated
The White Sox were managed by bench coach Miguel Cairo while Tony La Russa served an automatic one-game suspension for reliever Mike Wright Jr. intentionally hitting Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani with a pitch on Thursday.READ MORE: US Border Agents Receiving Help On Custody Work, Returning To Field
Wright appealed his three-game suspension. Five Texas pitchers combined on a three-hitter in ending a three-game skid. Yasmani Grandal hit his 21st home run in the Chicago sixth.
The Rangers will go head-to-head with the White Sox once more Sunday at 1:35 p.m.MORE NEWS: US Ramps Up Plan To Expel Thousands Of Haitian Migrants Gathered In Texas
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)