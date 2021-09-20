HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has confirmed that one of two police officers shot while serving a narcotics arrest warrant Monday morning has died.

Officials with HPD said Officer William “Bill” Jeffrey was shot in the chest and died from his injuries. He had been with the department for more than 30 years.

The second lawman, Sgt. Michael Vance, was shot in the leg and remains hospitalized after undergoing emergency surgery. Vance joined the department in 1997.

“This has been a tragic day today,” Turner said. “It is another reminder that police work is inherently dangerous.”

Shortly after the shooting Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that one “possible” suspect was dead. It was later confirmed that person, a 31-year-old man whose name has not been released, died at the scene.

The shooting happened sometime after 7 a.m. at the Timber Ridge Apartments, not far from George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

The two officers were serving warrants in an unincorporated area of Harris County when they were shot.

Police haven’t details the events that led up to the shooting.

