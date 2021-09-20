CBS 11's Anne Elise Parks "Baby Bump Update" 9/20Anne Elise is officially over the 8 month mark at 36 weeks! Baby is likely around 19 inches long and weighing near 6 lbs. -- about the size of a papaya, a head of romaine lettuce, or a Cabbage Patch doll. Sleep continues to be a challenge for mom. The hospital bags are just about ready to go! And baby’s first piece of Cowboys gear has arrived!!

2 hours ago