NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Houston, Houston Police Department, Houston Police Officer, officers shot, Suspect Dead, Texas News

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — News out of Houston where officials have confirmed two police officers were shot while serving a warrant at an apartment complex Monday morning.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that both officers were taken to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center and one “possible” suspect was dead at the scene.

READ MORE: 18-Year-Old Killed In Weekend Deep Ellum Shooting, Suspect Lathaniel Pearson In Custody

The shooting happened sometime after 7 a.m. at the Timber Ridge Apartments, not far from George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

The two injured officers were serving warrants in an unincorporated area of Harris County when the shooting happened. The currrent condition of the officers isn’t known.

MORE NEWS: Investigation Continues Into Cause Of Military Plane Crash Into Texas Neighborhood

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

CBSDFW.com Staff