HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — News out of Houston where officials have confirmed two police officers were shot while serving a warrant at an apartment complex Monday morning.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that both officers were taken to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center and one "possible" suspect was dead at the scene.
Update to scene on Aero Park: Two Houston Police Officers shot while executing an arrest warrant. Both officers transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital-TMC. Scene is in unincorporated Harris County, @HCSOTexas handling scene investigation. #HouNews https://t.co/MB9lxQcYk4
— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 20, 2021
The shooting happened sometime after 7 a.m. at the Timber Ridge Apartments, not far from George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
The two injured officers were serving warrants in an unincorporated area of Harris County when the shooting happened. The currrent condition of the officers isn't known.
