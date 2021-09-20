DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The parents of a 9-year-old boy who they said was almost kidnapped in Lakewood are asking neighbors to check their home surveillance cameras for possible footage of the suspect. The child ran away and wasn’t injured in the incident.
The attempted kidnapping allegedly happened at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 in the the 6900 block of Lakeshore. The child said a Black man, around 50 years old of average height with a “thick, muscular” build approached him on-foot. The man had a scar on his neck and was dressed in all black and wearing large sunglasses, too. He was driving a white 4 door sedan with tinted windows, most likely a Mazda, according to the Lakewood Neighborhood Association. The car also had 2 antennas on hood. Footage from a Ring doorbell at a home on La Vista showed the car slowly driving through the neighborhood.READ MORE: North Texas Crossing Guard Killed After Driver Accident In School Zone
The child’s parents filed a police report and alerted Neighborhood Watch as well.READ MORE: UPDATE: Investigation Continues Into Cause Of Military Plane Crash Into Texas Neighborhood
Any information about the incident or if someone has footage of the suspect or his car, they should contact Dallas police and crimewatch@lakewoodhills.org.MORE NEWS: Redistricting, Transgender Athletes & COVID Mandates On Agenda Of Texas' 3rd Special Session