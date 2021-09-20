DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who stole $13,500 in cash from an elderly victim of a bank account fraud scam.
The theft happened on August 18 at about 12:30 p.m. The suspect went to 5981 Arapaho Road and obtained the cash from the victim. In a phone conversation with the victim, he claimed to work for Bank of America. The man convinced the victim that her bank account was hacked and compromised. He told her to withdraw the money in cash and deposit the cash into a different account at another bank. But the victim was unable to find the bank to deposit the cash. Thus, the suspect said he would come pick it up.
If you recognize him, call Dallas police.