LEWISVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) — This afternoon family and friends will gather to remember Denton County Fire Marshal Roland Asebedo. He died last week from complications due to COVID-19.
The funeral for Asebedo will be at First Baptist Church of Lewisville at 2:00 p.m. If you're in the area there will be processions before and after the service.
Asebedo served more than 30 years in emergency services — including law enforcement and as a firefighter and EMT. He rose through the ranks to become to County Fire Marshal and Director of Development and Emergency Services last October.
Asebedo is survived by his mother, Mary Asebedo of Silverton; his wife, Michele "Mickey" Asebedo of Denton; his son, Jordan Asebedo of Highland Village; his daughter, Lorrin Underwood of Flower Mound; his brother, Able Asebedo of Silverton; his sister, Marilyn Leal of Pottsboro; and a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Roland Asebedo was 56 years old.