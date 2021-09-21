LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Laredo Port of Entry, detained a man who was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for sexual assault of a child out of Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.
“CBP Field Operations is always ready to assist our law enforcement partners in locating those wanted persons with outstanding warrants, especially those allegedly involved in heinous crimes of a sexual nature with children,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.
Alfredo Soto Martinez, 61, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 19, at the Juarez Lincoln International Bridge. Martinez is a Mexican citizen and lawful permanent U.S. resident. He was turned over to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office to await criminal proceedings.
