DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — As North Texas plunged deeper into the pandemic last year everyone, including non-profits, had to figure out how to move on with life. There’s a chance this week to help the community say thank you to those non-profits.

“So many non-profits have had to do so many things from reinventing programming to shifting to virtual to the way they support their members and clients,” explained Chris McSwain with the Communities Foundation of Texas.

The foundation is stepping in to help with North Texas Giving Day on September 23.

“It’s just grown into a worldwide movement,” proclaimed McSwain.

Last year’s giving day raised more than $60 million for more than 3,000 non-profit groups. Thousands of volunteers also pledged 685,000 hours of service. The foundation hopes to exceed those numbers this year.

“It’s sort of like a big hug from the community,” explained Brent Christopher with Children’s Health.

At Children’s Health, money from North Texas Giving Day is earmarked for the medical center’s foundation for such things as therapy programs and research.

“But it also provides the gasoline in the tank for those researchers and scientists who are figuring out how to keep kids from getting sick,” explained Christopher.

Over at Klyde Warren Park, donations help fund efforts to keep the area clean and provide free educational and health programming.

“The opportunity to just be able to participate in what’s going on and not feel so helpless about the pandemic. If it’s a dollar, $5, $10 or more, it’s the cumulative effect,” said Kit Sawers, the President of Klyde Warren Park.

North Texas Giving Day is an opportunity to keep non-profits moving forward while allowing the world to see the true, generous spirit of North Texas.

Click here to learn more about North Texas Giving Day or to donate.