TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — The US Navy sent more equipment to a North Texas neighborhood on September 21, to help with the investigation of a weekend training jet crash in a residential area.
Authorities say the instructor pilot onboard the T-45C Goshawk has been released from Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth.READ MORE: Ones For Texas: Say Thanks To Non-Profit Organizations During 'North Texas Giving Day'
The student pilot, who is believed to be the servicemember who got tangled in electrical lines while floating down from the aircraft with a parachute, remains hospitalized in serious condition at Parkland Hospital in Dallas.
Please join @CityofLWTX in wishing the two @USNavy pilots injured in Sunday’s crash some love. Using the comments below, please share your well wishes, words of encouragement, and thanks. @CNATRA
https://t.co/eobM2LDsb1
— Lake Worth Police Department (@lakeworthpd) September 21, 2021READ MORE: 'It's Our Job': Firefighters Rescue Passenger Suffering Medical Emergency On Southwest Flight
Both men ejected from the plane before it crashed in a Lake Worth neighborhood on Sunday. The naval jet from Corpus Christi was taking part in a training exercise when it crashed — just off of Tejas Trail.
Three people on the ground sustained non life-threatening injures from the crash and several homes were damaged.MORE NEWS: Live: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott To Address Border Crisis In Del Rio At Noon
The Naval Safety Center is investigating.