WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two accused human traffickers, Syed Mohammad Ali and Syed Muratab Ali, are in-custody after Wylie police arrested them on Sept. 13 and 14.
Law enforcement officials began investigating both men after receiving an outcry from a victim. Based on the information provided, officers learned that 29-year-old, Syed Mohammad of Wylie had an outstanding warrant out of the Sacramento, California. That warrant was for unlawful cause of a minor to engage in a commercial sex act. Surveillance was conducted and Syed Mohammad was taken into custody for his warrant.
His arrest led to a wide-ranging investigation involving multiple agencies across several jurisdictions. During the course of the investigation, detectives executed a search warrant on September 14 in Murphy, which led to Syed Muratab’s arrest. The 27-year-old was also wanted out of the Sacramento CA Sheriff’s Office for promotion of prostitution.
Since his arrest, Syed Mohammad has been locally charged with continuous trafficking of persons. Syed Muratab faces an additional charge of money laundering, too. Both men are currently in the Collin County Detention Center. This remains a very active investigation with the potential for additional charges, according to police.