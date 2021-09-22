JACK COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A random drug dog sweep of the Jacksboro High School parking lot netted narcotics and an unloaded handgun found in a student’s car.
Law enforcement was contacted immediately to help with removing the illegal contents of the car. The student was removed from school property by the parents, according to Dwain Milam, Superintendent Jacksboro ISD.
In a statement, MIlam said: “We appreciate the rapid and professional response of the Jacksboro Police Department, and we can assure our community that all campuses remain safe and secure. JISD will continue to investigate the matter and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.”