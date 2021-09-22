DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police have released more information about a series of weekend shootings in the Deep Ellum area of downtown that left two people dead.

Investigators say just before 1:00 a.m. on September 19, when officers working in Deep Ellum heard gunshots nearby. They said they saw the victim,18-year-old Kenneth Walker, fall to the ground and a weapon fall from his hands. The teenager had a gunshot wound to the stomach.

At the same time, the officers also saw a person, later identified as 19-year-old Lathaniel Pearson, shooting a handgun. The officers ordered him to drop his weapon, which he did but quickly took off running.

One officer stayed with Walker while others chased Pearson — who was caught after a short foot chase.

Back at the shooting scene officers discovered that there were several other victims who had been shot. A second victim, 19-year-old Darryus Rice, had been shot in the head. He was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries several hours later.

The initial victim, Kenneth Walker, was also pronounced dead after arriving at a hospital.

Pearson was interviewed and arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, for firing his weapon into the crowd. Police ae currently performing ballistics tests on the gun.

Police say the investigation is on-going investigation and the exact circumstances that lead to the shootings are still being figured out.

The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Homicide Detective Jake Morgan at 214-671-3630 or by sending him an email.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.