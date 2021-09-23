IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An 83-year-old Irving man has died from complications of West Nile Virus.
The City of Irving said it was informed on Thursday by Dallas County Health and Human Services about the death.
The man, who had underlying health problems and lived in the 75062 zip code, began experiencing symptoms August 29 and was admitted to the hospital two days later. He died on September 3. His name has not been released.
Irving crews will do ground spraying starting Thursday night near where the man lived to help prevent any more human cases.
“The City of Irving extends its condolences and prayers to the family, friends and neighbors of the Irving resident who recently passed from West Nile Virus,” said Irving Mayor Rick Stopfer.
"The City of Irving extends its condolences and prayers to the family, friends and neighbors of the Irving resident who recently passed from West Nile Virus," said Irving Mayor Rick Stopfer.

To help prevent the spread of West Nile, Irving offers free mosquito dunks to residents at recreation centers, Heritage Senior Center and Irving City Hall.