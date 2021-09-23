CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A procession for Dallas Police Senior Corporal Arnulfo Pargas took place in Dallas this afternoon, Sept. 23. He died from complications of COVID-19.

The procession escorted Senior Corporal Pargas from UT Southwestern Medical to Hughes Family Tribute Center located at 9700 Webb Chapel Road in Dallas.

Dallas Police Cpl Arnulfo Pargas (courtesy: Facebook)

Friends, family and fellow officers held a benefit fundraiser for Pargas’ family back in August while he was in the hospital. He is a remembered as a dedicated police officer, kind neighbor and friend.

 

