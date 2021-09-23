LAKE WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The family of an 18-year-old man shot and killed by Lake Worth Police has asked the other suspects present at the time to turn themselves in.

Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian updated media today on the status of the September 3 officer-involved shooting.

The shooting happened at 2 a.m. during a traffic stop. The driver and front side passenger got out of the car and took off running, but the back seat passenger, since identified as Estevan Ramirez, allegedly remained and had a gun. The police chief said at the time the officer had “no choice but to shoot.”

The Fort Worth Police major crimes division is leading the investigation, but Manoushagian says several new details have emerged, including that the vehicle officers were chasing was stolen and the gun held by the suspect had been used in an aggravated shooting.

There were four people in the car at the time, Manoushagian said, and there have been no other arrests.

In a statement read by police, Ramirez’ family said they want more answers about what happened that night.

“For the parents of those who were in the car, how do you sleep at night, knowing that they are on the run?” Manoushagian read. “It’s not right. If it were our son who had gotten away, and your son who had passed, we would give you answers because we know you would want closure just like us.”

Manoushagian said the family has told them one of the suspects even went to the Ramirez home and sat in the teenager’s room for several hours.

“To the one who ran and actually had the audacity to come to our home afterwards and sit in Estevan’s room and act like nothing happened, acted like you knew nothing, you knew he wasn’t coming home that morning and couldn’t even tell his family., It’s wrong, cowardly and disrespectful. Eventually you will all be found and brought to justice. Come forward now and turn yourselves in.”