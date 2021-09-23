ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Rowlett Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.
Retired police officer Darsel “Dee” Moore passed away on Sept. 22 after “a battle with sickness,” according to a social media post from the department. Calling Moore one of their “all time greats,” with his infectious laughter and kind heart, he was an institution at the department.
“He left behind some rather large boots to fill that, honestly, I don’t think there will ever be anyone who will wear them quite the way Dee did,” the department wrote on Facebook.
Moore was a Vietnam Veteran with more than 40 years of law enforcement experience between Terrell, Dallas, Eastfield and eventually Rowlett. He is survived by his wife Mary and the rest of the Moore family.