PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials say he brought women to Texas specifically for the purpose of having them perform sex acts for money, now Daniel Bennett is headed to federal prison.
Bennett, from Boston, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty in January to the transportation of an individual in interstate commerce, knowing they would engage in illegal sex. He was sentenced to 70 months in prison in September.
"We know human trafficking is basically modern-day slavery and the victims often feel they have no way out," said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. "Thanks to the great work of law enforcement, Bennett's victims can now hopefully build a better, safer life."
According to information presented in court, Bennett drove two women from Boston, Massachusetts to Texas where they stayed at hotels and the women engaged in illegal sex work around the North Texas metroplex.
Bennett, 38, came to the attention of law enforcement in 2019 after a woman approached an officer with the Dallas Police Department and asked for help.