DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are asking the pubic for information about a shooting that left a teenager dead on September 23.

It was around 3:30 p.m. when officers responded to a call about a shooting at the Altas Design District Apartments, in the 1500 block of Inspiration Drive. When police arrived they found a man on the 2nd floor of the parking garage — he’d been shot several times.

About an hour later Dallas police received a 911 call informing them that two men had walked into a hospital — different from where the first victim was taken — and were being treated for gunshot wounds.

Through the course of the investigation, officers determined the men who went to the hospital alone were a part of the shooting that happened on Inspiration Drive.

One of the victims — 18 year-old Darius Ali Claiborn — died from his injuries.

Dallas police are asking anyone who has information about the shooting or who knows person/persons who pulled the trigger to contact Detective Abel Lopez at 214-671-3676 or send information through email. Please refer to case number 172906-2021.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment in the case. Tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.