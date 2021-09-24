FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Tarrant County said they are on board with a full forensic audit of 2020 election results.

“We stand ready to assist the Secretary of State. While our Elections Department has had initial conversations with the Secretary of State, they have not requested any information at this time. We are open and willing to do whatever we can help the Secretary of State in their efforts,” officials said in an email to CBS 11 Friday, September 24.

The Texas Secretary of State’s office announced on Thursday it had begun a forensic audit of the 2020 election in three North Texas counties, Dallas, Tarrant and Collin along with Harris County.

In a statement sent to CBS 11, it said in part: Under existing Texas laws, the Secretary of State has the authority to conduct a full and comprehensive forensic audit. We anticipate the Legislature will provide funds for this purpose.

Full Text Of News Release From Texas Secretary Of State:

Under existing Texas laws, the Secretary of State has the authority to conduct a full and comprehensive forensic audit of any election and has already begun the process in Texas’ two largest Democrat counties and two largest Republican counties—Dallas, Harris, Tarrant, and Collin—for the 2020 election. We anticipate the Legislature will provide funds for this purpose. READ MORE: Irving Man Charged With Killing 2-Year-Old Who Wiped Feces On Him

Earlier in an open letter to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Former President Donald Trump has backed House Bill 16(PDF) that calls for a “review of the results of the 2020 general election.

“Bills to audit elections in your great state’s House and Senate were considered during Texas’ Second Special Session. Instead, the legislature passed a watered-down amendment that doesn’t even apply to the 2020 Presidential Election,” said President Trump. “This short amendment doesn’t answer the questions Texans have about the last election. Texans demand a real audit to completely address their concerns.”

President Trump endorsed Governor Abbott on June 1 of this year. “Greg Abbott is a fighter and a Great Governor for the incredible people of Texas. No Governor has done more to secure the Border and keep our communities safe than Governor Abbott,” said Trump back in June.

Abbott is up for re-election in 2022 and already has a primary opponent in former Texas Republican Senator Don Huffines and Retired Lt. Col. Allen West.

While the position of Texas Secretary of State is vacant, there is a Deputy Secretary of State who is acting as the interim. Governor Abbott will nominate someone to fill the role. Ruth Ruggero Hughs left at the end of May.

CBS 11 has reached out to the Secretary Of State’s Office inquiring who made the decision; when was the decision made; and why. We have also reached out to the Governor’s Press Secretary, Renae Eze. We are awaiting a response back from both offices.