UNIVERSITY PARK, Texas (CBSDFW) – University Park Police are investigating a half-hour-long early morning crime spree that included an attempted home invasion and several burglaries.

It started around 4:30 a.m. Friday in the 3700 block of Centenary Drive. Police said two suspects burglarized an unlocked vehicle and found keys that they used to get inside the house.

While they didn’t make it inside, a photo from the home’s front door camera showed two men, including one who had a handgun and what appeared to be zip ties.

The second suspect had his back to the camera, but was seen wearing light-colored sweatpants and a hoodie.

A short time after that officers were called to the 3300 block of Marquette Street after a black 2019 Cadillac Escalade was stolen. The SUV was unlocked and the keys left inside. The vehicle had a tracking system and was later recovered in Dallas.

Just a few blocks away on Marquette, police reported another unlocked vehicle was burglarized and two purses stolen. Near that home, a third unlocked vehicle was burglarized, and the suspects took jewelry.

University Park Police Assistant Chief John Ball said his city is a safe community, but he urged residents to do their part.

“It’s vitally important we not make things easy for thieves,” Ball tells CBSDFW. “We ask that they don’t leave their vehicles unlocked or with the key fobs in them, and we’d appreciate that they not leave their valuables in plain sight.”