DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Day two of the State Fair of Texas brought visitors loads of fun and the first of two football games held at the Cotton Bowl.

There was a lot to do on the first Saturday of the season, including the State Fair Classic between Grambling State and Prairie View A&M, and fairgoers from all over said they wouldn’t have wanted to spend their Saturday any other way.

“We stick around, try new rides and new food,” Attendee Donielle Lee said. “The kids love it!”

Some visitors said they come every year.

“It was kind of sad that we didn’t get to come last year, but this year… I feel really great being here,” Gisselle Castillo said.

Visitor Capri Truvillion said she couldn’t deny the impromptu call to return to the fair grounds.

“She called me and said, ‘I am going to come get you and we’re going to the fair,’ and I said, ‘Here I come!’” Truvillion shared. “Because we missed out because of COVID, I said, ‘Why not!’”

The Texas-based Black Pumas also took the main stage Saturday night, a reason many stuck around after dark.

But despite all the fair fun, officials say they expect the number of visitors to be a little lower on average this year due to the pandemic. However, they are pleased with the attendance in the last two days.

“It’s going amazing,” State Fair spokesperson Karissa Condoianis said. “It feels so good to be back out at Fair Park for the State Fair of Texas this year. To have people walking around and enjoying all the things they know and love about the State Fair, all of the traditions and really just celebrating all things Texan this year!”

Knowing that weekends are typically busier, the State Fair is currently holding promotions — such as cheaper food on Thursdays and cheaper rides on Tuesdays — in hopes that more fairgoers will come on weekdays and help promote social distancing.